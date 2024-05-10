A0.5.1 BUGFIX Patch

List of fixes:
- Optimizing the frog animator.
- Fix a bug related to the rotation of swords created by batmen.
- Fixes very loud sound from moving spikes.
- Removed the creation of a profile for players who enter the game for the first time.
- Removed the ability to close the death valve using Escape and Tab
- Fixed a bug when closing inventory while the player is still holding an item.
- We enabled changing settings immediately, not after clicking the checkbox. A check mark is now required to save the settings.
- Fixed a bug with broken screen resolution settings.
- Fixed a bug that made it possible to open 2 chests at the same time.
- Enabled the ability to quickly move objects by double-clicking.
Changed files in this update