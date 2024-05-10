 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Infinity Castle Dungeon Demo update for 10 May 2024

A0.5.1 BUGFIX Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 14327596 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 14:09:36 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

List of fixes:

  • Optimizing the frog animator.
  • Fix a bug related to the rotation of swords created by batmen.
  • Fixes very loud sound from moving spikes.
  • Removed the creation of a profile for players who enter the game for the first time.
  • Removed the ability to close the death valve using Escape and Tab
  • Fixed a bug when closing inventory while the player is still holding an item.
  • We enabled changing settings immediately, not after clicking the checkbox. A check mark is now required to save the settings.
  • Fixed a bug with broken screen resolution settings.
  • Fixed a bug that made it possible to open 2 chests at the same time.
  • Enabled the ability to quickly move objects by double-clicking.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2974481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link