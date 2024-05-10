LIVE NOW - May Update - Week #2

Tweaked the ledge grab mechanics.

Added the ability ledge grab jump and then air jump.



Added the ability to hold "Stop" to stop air jump after tapping jump to drop from ledge.



WORK IN PROGRESS ON LOCKED BONUS/SECRET LEVELS:



Remade some levels I accidently deleted one day when creating the external editor. Luckily I made images of the levels, now just to remember enemy movement. ːsteamsadː











PLEASE NOTE!

That's all 60 Retroa Retroa Builda and 20 of the Slime? Climb? levels conceptualised. I will start to finalise these levels now. Full testing to see if I like them and they work well with the modern controls, except the Secret levels that use the close to original retro controls thou, SORRY! But this is a love letter to annoying 80's control mechanics. ːsteamsadː

I will decide if I want to add the other 20 levels to Slime? Climb? Depending on, how long it takes to finalise all these current levels.

This will be the last time you'll see these levels, all new sprites will be created where needed, all mechanics will be tweaked and of course some levels might not make it. New levels may be created and that'll hopefully mean plenty of new surprises.

You'll see them next in the full release,

wish me luck.

Thank you for your time, and thank you very much for your patience.