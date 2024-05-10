 Skip to content

Boss Fighters update for 10 May 2024

COMMUNITY PRETEST

10 May 2024

⚡⚡THE BIG DAY HAS COME!⚡⚡

We're thrilled to share that our community gets its first look at the new build today!
Those who’ve applied through our form will get to see all the hard work we've put in and have the opportunity to share their thoughts about it.

This weekend, we'll gather all the reviews from the testers and will be working on the fixes based on the feedback. And, of course, share the insights with all of you next week.

We've put a lot of effort into this build and we can’t wait to get the first feedback today! Let’s make BOSS FIGHTERS even better together!❤️

