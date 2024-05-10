Brocula v1.0.0.17 is live and here are the patch notes

Woah , so many negative reviews. I wont lie that It does sting a little bit, but tbh it was totally my fault for not testing the game thoroughly. And I am gonna make up for it.
I have been listening to your feedback for past few days and been making changes accordingly.
I am updating the game with following changes as per the feedback.
- More time in a Day. Day-Night cycle has been changed from 10 min cycle to 15 min cycle.
- NPCs now reach their day destination faster, especially when the player is asleep.
- Fixed an issue where NPC don’t even get out of their homes if save time is close to start of the day.
- Ability to get out of soft locks. A few people notified that they were stuck with crafting menu while running. You can now close this menu with the back button.
- Fixed a bug where street and building lights do not work as intended.
- Overall stamina consumption time is reduced to 1.5 seconds from 1 second.
- Placing a new object outside the castle is more fluid now.
- Fixed a bug where Writing table was generating blue diamonds outside of interaction zone.
- Everchanging forest exit is now fixed. Also reduced the complexity of the forest for better gameplay.
- Trunk now has information about the selected item, space per item, and whether it can be used to increase stamina and health
- Inventory now has information about space required per item.
- You don’t need to hold in Garage anymore to get items
- No more pressing hold to chop down trees, break rocks, pickup stones, mud, berries or mushrooms.
- No more hold for trunk transfers anymore (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻
- No more hold for Dumpster either.
- No more hold button for sleeping either. PEOPLE SAID NO MORE HOLDS!!!
- Adding back mouse cursor.
- Increased Health of Fishing Rod so that it can be used for more number of times.
- Updated Fishing Mechanics for easy fishing.
- Increased Bird attack timeout on crops from 400 seconds to 1800 seconds, no more bat complaining about crops getting destroyed.
- Reduced Egg cooking time from 60 seconds to 10 seconds. Eggulaaa FTW!!
- Fixed start up noise from Tutorial Indicators (so annoying)
- Some more minor bug fixes.
Whats coming next in the next build.
- Volume control for Walking sounds
- Volume control for Bird sfx
Thank you once again for all the feedback.
Prateek / Destroyer Doggo
