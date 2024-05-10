 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Brocula update for 10 May 2024

Brocula v1.0.0.17 is live and here are the patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14327479 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Woah , so many negative reviews. I wont lie that It does sting a little bit, but tbh it was totally my fault for not testing the game thoroughly. And I am gonna make up for it.

I have been listening to your feedback for past few days and been making changes accordingly.

I am updating the game with following changes as per the feedback.

    • More time in a Day. Day-Night cycle has been changed from 10 min cycle to 15 min cycle.
    • NPCs now reach their day destination faster, especially when the player is asleep.
    • Fixed an issue where NPC don’t even get out of their homes if save time is close to start of the day.
    • Ability to get out of soft locks. A few people notified that they were stuck with crafting menu while running. You can now close this menu with the back button.
    • Fixed a bug where street and building lights do not work as intended.
    • Overall stamina consumption time is reduced to 1.5 seconds from 1 second.
    • Placing a new object outside the castle is more fluid now.
    • Fixed a bug where Writing table was generating blue diamonds outside of interaction zone.
    • Everchanging forest exit is now fixed. Also reduced the complexity of the forest for better gameplay.
    • Trunk now has information about the selected item, space per item, and whether it can be used to increase stamina and health
    • Inventory now has information about space required per item.
    • You don’t need to hold in Garage anymore to get items
    • No more pressing hold to chop down trees, break rocks, pickup stones, mud, berries or mushrooms.
    • No more hold for trunk transfers anymore (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻
    • No more hold for Dumpster either.
    • No more hold button for sleeping either. PEOPLE SAID NO MORE HOLDS!!!
    • Adding back mouse cursor.
    • Increased Health of Fishing Rod so that it can be used for more number of times.
    • Updated Fishing Mechanics for easy fishing.
    • Increased Bird attack timeout on crops from 400 seconds to 1800 seconds, no more bat complaining about crops getting destroyed.
    • Reduced Egg cooking time from 60 seconds to 10 seconds. Eggulaaa FTW!!
    • Fixed start up noise from Tutorial Indicators (so annoying)
    • Some more minor bug fixes.

Whats coming next in the next build.

  • Volume control for Walking sounds
  • Volume control for Bird sfx

Thank you once again for all the feedback.
Prateek / Destroyer Doggo

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1364741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link