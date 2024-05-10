Brocula v1.0.0.17 is live and here are the patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14327479 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Woah , so many negative reviews. I wont lie that It does sting a little bit, but tbh it was totally my fault for not testing the game thoroughly. And I am gonna make up for it.

I have been listening to your feedback for past few days and been making changes accordingly.

I am updating the game with following changes as per the feedback.

More time in a Day. Day-Night cycle has been changed from 10 min cycle to 15 min cycle.

NPCs now reach their day destination faster, especially when the player is asleep.

Fixed an issue where NPC don’t even get out of their homes if save time is close to start of the day.

Ability to get out of soft locks. A few people notified that they were stuck with crafting menu while running. You can now close this menu with the back button.

Fixed a bug where street and building lights do not work as intended.

Overall stamina consumption time is reduced to 1.5 seconds from 1 second.

Placing a new object outside the castle is more fluid now.

Fixed a bug where Writing table was generating blue diamonds outside of interaction zone.

Everchanging forest exit is now fixed. Also reduced the complexity of the forest for better gameplay.

Trunk now has information about the selected item, space per item, and whether it can be used to increase stamina and health

Inventory now has information about space required per item.

You don’t need to hold in Garage anymore to get items

No more pressing hold to chop down trees, break rocks, pickup stones, mud, berries or mushrooms.

No more hold for trunk transfers anymore (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻

No more hold for Dumpster either.

No more hold button for sleeping either. PEOPLE SAID NO MORE HOLDS!!!

Adding back mouse cursor.

Increased Health of Fishing Rod so that it can be used for more number of times.

Updated Fishing Mechanics for easy fishing.

Increased Bird attack timeout on crops from 400 seconds to 1800 seconds, no more bat complaining about crops getting destroyed.

Reduced Egg cooking time from 60 seconds to 10 seconds. Eggulaaa FTW!!

Fixed start up noise from Tutorial Indicators (so annoying)

Some more minor bug fixes.



Whats coming next in the next build.

Volume control for Walking sounds

Volume control for Bird sfx

Thank you once again for all the feedback.

Prateek / Destroyer Doggo