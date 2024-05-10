 Skip to content

Street Legal 1: REVision update for 10 May 2024

Patch for Update May.10.2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14327444 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy

  • Fixed the new Mr. Plow achievement crashing the game.
  • Fixed the updated music player unnecessarily changing track upon section change.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Street Legal Content Depot 1571281
