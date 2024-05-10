- Fixed the new Mr. Plow achievement crashing the game.
- Fixed the updated music player unnecessarily changing track upon section change.
Street Legal 1: REVision update for 10 May 2024
Patch for Update May.10.2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
