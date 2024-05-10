 Skip to content

ANIMAL WELL update for 10 May 2024

A few small fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14327419 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 13:26:02 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved Korean translation for a certain item name
Adjusted death animation when 'reduced flashing' is enabled
Certain tiles are no longer respawned on

Thank you for your patience everyone! Fixes for some other reported issues are still coming.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit The Magic Jar Content Depot 813231
