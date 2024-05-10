A few small fixes

Improved Korean translation for a certain item name
Adjusted death animation when 'reduced flashing' is enabled
Certain tiles are no longer respawned on
Thank you for your patience everyone! Fixes for some other reported issues are still coming.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Improved Korean translation for a certain item name
Adjusted death animation when 'reduced flashing' is enabled
Certain tiles are no longer respawned on
Thank you for your patience everyone! Fixes for some other reported issues are still coming.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update