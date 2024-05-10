 Skip to content

Lost Marbles update for 10 May 2024

Game Patch - v0.3.71

Last edited 10 May 2024 – 14:09:07 UTC

Just bringing you guys a small patch to clean up some stuff from the previous update.

Patch noted:

  • You can now disable the start level animation from the user interface settings
  • The start game animation has been changed slightly to be less 'in your face'
  • Fixed the glitch allowing you to jump on the mind block tiles of the new level
  • The game will now correctly show an error message when playing an old version game
  • 'Unfinished Business' Diamond medal has been lowered from 65s to 45s

