Game Patch - v0.3.71

Just bringing you guys a small patch to clean up some stuff from the previous update.
Patch noted:
- You can now disable the start level animation from the user interface settings
- The start game animation has been changed slightly to be less 'in your face'
- Fixed the glitch allowing you to jump on the mind block tiles of the new level
- The game will now correctly show an error message when playing an old version game
- 'Unfinished Business' Diamond medal has been lowered from 65s to 45s
Changed files in this update