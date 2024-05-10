Glider Update NOW AVAILABLE as Beta

We've been quite busy behind the scenes and are very happy to announce that a large glider update is now available as a Steam beta! Not only have we added two new gliders to the fleet: ASK 21 and Antares 21E but we're also adding a full physics simulation for winch launches and glider aerotows. And we've been working on a number of glider fields as well which are coming soon.
With these new features you are now able to practice your flying skills in Aerofly FS 4:
- Self launch
- Winch launch
- Glider aerotow
- Gravity launch (Lukla? :D)
- Start in the air to practice outlandings
- Start on final approach for landing practices
- Simulated engine failure and landing with pylon extended
Change-log 2024-05-10
- Added Antares 21E self launch electric glider
- Added ASK-21 twin seat trainer glider
- Added glider winch launch, selectable from location menu at airports with dedicated winch launch positions or on any runway longer than about 600m.
- Added glider aerotow launch, selectable from location menu at airports with dedicated aerotow launch positions or on any runway longer than about 400m.
- Added assignment for Glider-Engine, Glider Hook and "Glider Action" which tells the winch or towplane to commence the launch
- Added high detail glider airfield "Farrenberg", near Tübingen and Mössingen in Germany, with custom 3D buildings and objects and very high quality terrain elevation data at 1m resolution.
- Added custom winch launch positions and aerotow launch positions to the existing high detail glider airfield EDST Hahnweide, SE of Stuttgart.
- Added custom winch and aerotow launch positions for EDSP Poltringen, EDPA Aalen-Heidenheim, EDMT Tannheim, EDTM Mengen, LFNC St. Crepin, LFNS Sisteron and several other airfields.
Screenshots of the new Gliders, Winch and Glider Tow
