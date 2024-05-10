Glider Update NOW AVAILABLE as Beta

We've been quite busy behind the scenes and are very happy to announce that a large glider update is now available as a Steam beta! Not only have we added two new gliders to the fleet: ASK 21 and Antares 21E but we're also adding a full physics simulation for winch launches and glider aerotows. And we've been working on a number of glider fields as well which are coming soon.

With these new features you are now able to practice your flying skills in Aerofly FS 4:

Self launch

Winch launch

Glider aerotow

Gravity launch (Lukla? :D)

Start in the air to practice outlandings

Start on final approach for landing practices

Simulated engine failure and landing with pylon extended

Change-log 2024-05-10

Added Antares 21E self launch electric glider

Added ASK-21 twin seat trainer glider

Added glider winch launch, selectable from location menu at airports with dedicated winch launch positions or on any runway longer than about 600m.

Added glider aerotow launch, selectable from location menu at airports with dedicated aerotow launch positions or on any runway longer than about 400m.

Added assignment for Glider-Engine, Glider Hook and "Glider Action" which tells the winch or towplane to commence the launch

Added high detail glider airfield "Farrenberg", near Tübingen and Mössingen in Germany, with custom 3D buildings and objects and very high quality terrain elevation data at 1m resolution.

Added custom winch launch positions and aerotow launch positions to the existing high detail glider airfield EDST Hahnweide, SE of Stuttgart.

Added custom winch and aerotow launch positions for EDSP Poltringen, EDPA Aalen-Heidenheim, EDMT Tannheim, EDTM Mengen, LFNC St. Crepin, LFNS Sisteron and several other airfields.

Screenshots of the new Gliders, Winch and Glider Tow





















