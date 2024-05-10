- Added Key Commands to Pause Menu
- Fixed Lewis board height for planning mode
- Fixed showing Empty Friends game because they are in another Session
- Fixed Refresh button for Public Games not being Enabled
- Planning Mode now Removes display when Redrawn
- Now Clears Local Planning Mode Display when Moving a Piece
- Fixed Mouse hiding when Rotating Cam in Planning Mode
- Fixed Planning Mode Height
Free Chess update for 10 May 2024
Update Notes for v1.0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
