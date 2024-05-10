 Skip to content

Free Chess update for 10 May 2024

Update Notes for v1.0.4

  • Added Key Commands to Pause Menu
  • Fixed Lewis board height for planning mode
  • Fixed showing Empty Friends game because they are in another Session
  • Fixed Refresh button for Public Games not being Enabled
  • Planning Mode now Removes display when Redrawn
  • Now Clears Local Planning Mode Display when Moving a Piece
  • Fixed Mouse hiding when Rotating Cam in Planning Mode
  • Fixed Planning Mode Height

