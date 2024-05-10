Unreal Lust Theory v0.3.2

We wanted to give you an update on what's been happening lately. We've made some adjustments to the game, including enabling Lovense integration and addressing some issues with the save settings. Lovense build confirmed that the game works with every toy, and if you don’t have one please check them out using our link with special discount: https://www.lovense.com/a/IncetonGames

We've received several messages about the promised cum option and new clothing. It's taking longer than expected because we're working on creating cum animations for each scenario: inside, outside, and idle while ensuring that the fluids look realistic. We don't want to publish something that's half done because that's not how we do this here, and I don't allow that! It needs to be perfect, and OUR own product. We don't want to buy it from someone else and at the end, the team is giving their best only because of you, our dear players!

As for the new clothing, we've made progress on some designs. However, it's a long process because each item needs to be adjusted for every character. We've included a few real-time in-game screenshots of the new clothing so you can see how exactly will it look. More information about the cum option and the availability of new clothing will be coming sometime next week! Screenshots link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Y6KdUnJu1hY6dUpHQRWytpRJ1BSi1wS7?usp=drive_link

In the meantime, we'd like to hear from you. We've created a form where you can suggest clothing ideas and other features you'd like to see in the game. We'll review all submissions and add the best ideas that align with our vision and capabilities: https://forms.gle/RzCSs4ZRwpzsEZot5

Thank you once again for your patience and support. We couldn't do this without you! :heart: