ESCAPE update for 10 May 2024

Ver1.1.102 小型补丁

Share · View all patches · Build 14327267 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 13:13:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1 修复了机器人后通风管道的攀爬bug。
2 修复了巴伯转盘场景的重复触发问题。
3 修复了存档的一些bug。

1 Fixed a climbing bug in the robot's rear ventilation duct.
2 Fixed a recurring trigger issue in Barber's wheel scene.
3 Fixed some bugs in the archive.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1498191
