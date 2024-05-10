Local inference is now available!

It has been just over two months since the game's release, and I have closely monitored player feedback. The vast majority of the criticism has been related to two main issues:

In-game currency

Censorship

To address these concerns, I have added support for local inference. From now on, you will be able to run the game using only your own hardware. This allows you to use any LLM, Stable Diffusion, and TTS models, and also eliminates the need to pay for cloud services. Moreover, it's fully self-contained, so you don't need to install Python, separate server executables, or WebUIs (although support for external API endpoints is coming soon too).

Text Generation

I have integrated llama.cpp directly into the game. This way, I get closer to the actual models and have full control over sampling. It runs on Vulkan, so no NVIDIA GPU is needed. It accepts models in .gguf format.

Image Generation

Also integrated directly into the game with no dependencies. Runs on CUDA, so NVIDIA GPU is preferred. It accepts models in .ckpt, .safetensors, .diffusers, and .gguf formats.

Speech Synthesis

I have integrated two options:

VITS : Conditional Variational Autoencoder with Adversarial Learning for End-to-End Text-to-Speech

: Conditional Variational Autoencoder with Adversarial Learning for End-to-End Text-to-Speech JETS: Jointly Training FastSpeech2 and HiFi-GAN for End to End Text to Speech

Both options use Unity Sentis as the backend and run on any hardware.

Other

Depth estimation, speech recognition, and classifications all use Unity Sentis as the backend and run on any hardware.

Regarding Censorship and NSFW content

It is not my intention to limit the actions you can take in the game. If the narrator rejects some of your actions (due to them being immoral, unethical, etc.), this is not the intended behavior and should be corrected by either adjusting the narrator's instructions or by switching to a different language model. However, as long as Steam prohibits certain types of content, including live-generated adult-only sexual content, hate speech, and others, the Steam version of this game will continue to censor these types of content, even when using local models. I am not trying to get the game banned from Steam again; it has been hard enough to get here. Currently, Steam is not the place for live-generated adult-only AI games.

Endless Replayability Fest

Dreamio will be participating in Steam Endless Replayability Fest on May 13-20 with a 10% discount!



_Safe travels!

Oleg_

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2795060/

Discord: https://discord.gg/ZmWvM49cd6