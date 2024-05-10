Lootun 1.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14327231 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 17:09:16 UTC by Wendy

The 1.0 Update is now live!

Important: The removal of the Early Access flag and it's associated price increase have been delayed due to some technical issues, I am very sorry about this and looking to get the release from Early Access approved as soon as possible. The 1.0 update should be released as normal.

Please find the full update notes below:

1.0.0.18 Changelog 10.05.24

Major Changes:

Introduced a new Task system that replaces the Ascendancy Challenges system. Tasks come in three types:

Primary Tasks: These act as the primary quest-line and guide you through the games content.

Secondary Tasks: These are low maintenance tasks that will be completed automatically through gameplay and provide bonus crafting materials.

Hunts: These are end game tasks that require you to clear specific content and will provide powerful rewards related to that content.

Added a 4th Class to the game; the Paladin.

Added 3 additional unlockable Character Slots.

Introduced Divine Augment Slots which can be used to add an additional Weapon, Armour, and Accessory Divine power to each Character.

Divine Augment Slots are unlocked by completing Bounties, Agony Missions and Faction Dungeons.

Introduced new Endgame Faction Passives to increase Material Storage Capacity, Divine drop chance and Luck.

The Endless Spires mission has been reworked into the new Endless Mode which can be unlocked after completing the Ancient Bastion.

Endless Mode missions grant access to new Enchants, Divine Items and Fated Augments to boost your Characters power.

General Polish:

The Combat Menu will now display when a Character has not selected an Ascendancy Class.

Added an indicator to the Combat Menu to show the total amount of Loot obtained from the active Mission.

Updated the Ruby text display colour.

The Death Log now shows the time since each attack.

Added a Healing tab to the Damage Meter.

Added a new rolling backup system.

Added a new Advanced setting to save Character Death Logs to a file.

Added support for custom Language Files.

Updated the border colour of most Auras to be distinct from Curses. Auras are now displayed before Curses in the Buff list.

Quality of Life:

Added a Refill all Flasks button to the Flask Menu.

Characters now display their current Loadout number on the Prepare Mission Menu.

Added the ability to re-order Inventory Bags by right clicking the Bag Icon and selecting the "Move Bag Left" or "Move Bag Right" option.

The "Confirm Menu" keybind (Enter by default) can now be used to prepare the selected Mission or Store / Claim Rewards for a selected Bounty.

Added Keybinds to navigate between Characters on the Equipment, Passive, and Tactics Menus.

Learning a Recipe no longer requires a confirmation.

Removed the confirmation dialog when selecting an Ascendancy for a Character.

The Paragon, Nemesis and Enchanted inventory filters will now use an "OR" logical check instead of prioritising the Paragon status of an Item.

Glossary:

Introduced a "Spoiler Mode" to the Glossary allowing you to view all entries regardless of your current Game progress.

The Glossary now displays the Tier for each Enchant.

The Monster Ability Glossary now lists when an ability is Unique.

Added a Right Click -> Open Glossary option for Equipment.

The Glossary entry for Maps now lists notable Item Drops.

Added a Stats page to the Settings Menu. Note that the Stats collected here are not retroactive.

Rare Profession Materials now list where to obtain them in the tooltip.

Upgrades:

Each Rank of the Armoury now grants 2 Mission Team loadouts (was 1).

Reduced the T6 Material requirements for late game building upgrades.

Missions:

The Ancient Bastion Mission is now located on the Factions Tab.

The Molten Menace Achievement has been moved the Factions Achievement tab.

Random Bounties now show their estimated Material Rewards.

Added a new Gauntlet Mission to challenge Raid bosses in sequence.

Slayer's Boon now additionally grants +5% Fate per stack.

Bonus Maps now grant a bonus to All Rewards.

Reduced the Expertise requirements to unlock the Edge of Reality to 5.

Blacksmith:

Introduced a new craft "Infuse Equipment" which allows for Items to be Imbued using Imbuement charges gained from Scrapping Items.

Reworked the "Imprint Attributes" craft to allow you to Imprint Attributes onto an Item based on a preset Priority.

Added additional Bad Luck protection to the Randomise Nemesis Attributes and Reroll Nemesis Attributes Crafts.

The Randomise Attribute Ranks craft no longer requires upgrade cores.

Balance:

Professions can now grant bonus Rare Materials from Tiers lower than the currently selected Tier.

Proc effects that deal Skill Damage will now be more accurately calculated, taking into account Skill passives that provide conditional damage.

Taunt effects will no longer overwrite active Taunts with a longer duration.

Disintegrate is now considered an Ailment.

Characters and Monsters can no longer Evade or Dodge attacks while Stunned.

Stun Immunity is now considered a Debuff when granting Attribute reductions.

The Damage dealt by each Wither stack is now capped at 1000.

Added the Auto Cast when Ally Stunned Character Tactic.

Introduced a new Auto Cast Tactic: "Buff Expired" which will auto cast Buff Skills when their Buff has expired.

Updated the default logic of the "Off Cooldown" Tactic to also cast Buff Skills off cooldown.

Attributes:

Reduced the amount of Venom, Flare, and Maim granted by Passives and Items.

Venom has been reworked and will now cause enemy targets affected by Poison to deal Less Damage.

Flare has been reworked and will now cause enemy targets affected by Ignite to take More Damage.

Maim has been reworked and will now cause enemy targets affected by Bleed to have Less Attack Speed.

Block Chance is now capped at 100%.

Introduced an entropy system for Evasion Rating to reduce the randomness of the defence.

Buff Duration now modifies the duration of all Buffs granted by the caster instead of just the Buffs that are applied to the caster.

The Critical Avoidance class passive now grants +2.5% per rank (was +2%).

The Critical Defence class passive now grants +10% per rank (was +5%).

Enchants:

Covet no longer grants a penality to Luck.

Covet can now be stacked.

Toxic now deals 25% Skill Damage (was 100% Weapon Damage).

Fury now grants 5% More Damage per Curse (was 3%).

The Rebound Enchant now deals Skill Damage instead of Physical Damage.

The Debuffs granted by the Vulnerable, Conflagrate, Rime, Fulminate and Esoteric Enchants have been merged into one Debuff. This Debuff counts as multiple Debuffs for the Helm of Command effect.

Warrior:

Quick Slash -> Blazing Wound now grants 25% Ignite Conversion and 2% More Damage per rank.

Cleave -> Doublestrike is no longer exclusive with Frenzy and now grants a 2% chance per rank to hit 1 additional time.

Rend -> Haemophilia now scales up to 3 stacks of Bleed per rank (was 4).

Sunder -> Infuriating Assault now grants a 20% chance per rank to Taunt the target (was 5%).

Sunder -> Infuriating Assault now lasts 10 Seconds (was 3).

Taunting Blow now Taunts the target for 5 Seconds (was 3).

Slam -> Shatter Defence now reduces the targets Armour by 10% per rank (was 6%).

Slam -> Sub Zero now grants 4% More Damage per rank (was 2%).

Fire Arrow -> Burning Arrow now grants 20% Ignite Conversion and 2% More Damage per rank.

Fire Arrow -> Flammability now has a 4% chance to apply 2 stacks of Ignite per rank (was 20%).

Defensive Stance -> Critical Avoidance now grants +4% per Rank (was +20%).

Barbarian -> Lethal Renewal now restores 5% of Max HP (was 2)%.

Barbarian -> Blood Burst can now only proc once per Skill cast and has a damage cap of 300% Skill Damage.

Juggernaut -> First Strike now applies to the full first Skill used rather than the first hit.

Juggernaut -> Staggering Blow can now only be triggered by your damaging Skills and has a 2% chance (was 1%).

Juggernaut -> Off the Bench can now only be triggered by your damaging Skill casts and has a 3% chance (was 1%).

Juggernaut -> The HP sacrifice of Overextend now only applies once per Skill cast.

Warden -> Provoke now only applies to Skills and lasts 5 Seconds (was 3).

Warden -> Critical Renewal now removes all ailments.

Ranger:

Poison Sting -> Deep Wounds now scales up to 3 stacks of Poison per rank (was 4).

Vigilance -> Threaten now always Taunts the target for 2 Seconds per rank.

Barrage now deals 120% Weapon Damage (was 90%).

Blade Flurry -> Potent Assault now grants 0.4% Double Damage per rank (was 0.8%).

Rain of Arrows -> Quick Reload no longer requires Rain of Arrows to deal the killing blow.

Crippling Poison -> Malignant Presence now grants 0.1% More Damage per rank (was 0.2%).

Assassin -> Necromancy now restores 5% of Max HP (was 2%).

Assassin -> Shroud now restores 5% of Max Barrier (was 2%).

Assassin -> Toxic Overload can now only proc once per Skill cast and has a damage cap of 300% Skill Damage.

Assassin -> Evasion Renewal now restores 3% of Max HP and Barrier (was 1%).

Marksman -> Renewed Focus now only removes Focus stacks if you are not already under the effect of Renewed Strength or Renewed Speed.

Renegade -> Provoke now only applies to Skills and lasts 5 Seconds (was 3).

Renegade -> Purging Rebuke now only removes a Stagger stack with each damaging Skill cast.

Mage:

Fireball -> The Ignite granted by Flammability and Deepening Flames is now split when Forking Fire is active.

Fireball -> Engulfing Flames now grants 2% More Damage per rank (was 3%).

Fireball -> Electrical Fire now grants 2% More Damage per rank (was 3%).

Arcane Explosion -> Arcane Detonation now grants a 2% chance per rank to hit 1 additional time.

Frost Strike -> Frozen in Anger now always Taunts the target for 2 Seconds per rank.

Frost Strike -> Frozen in Anger now causes Taunted targets to deal 10% Less Damage.

Meteor -> Extinction now grants 10% More Damage per rank (was 6%).

Meteor -> Silent Strike now grants 6% More Damage per rank (was 4%).

Meteor -> Meteor Shower now grants a 3% chance per rank (was 2%).

Meteor -> Elemental Strength now grants 6% More Effectiveness per rank (was 5%).

Firestorm -> Self Sustain no longer requires Firestorm to deal the killing blow.

Arcane Torrent -> Potent Assault now grants 0.4% Double Damage per rank (was 0.8%).

Stasis -> Slow Reflexes now grants 0.1% More Damage per rank (was 0.2%).

Arcane Cloak now has a base cooldown of 40 Seconds and lasts 15 Seconds.

Arcane Cloak -> Arcane Safeguard now grants 4% Less Damage Taken per rank (was 2%).

Archmage -> Elemental Blast can now be caused by triggered Skills (from Thrash, Incinerate, etc.).

Archmage -> Elemental Blast now hits all targets struck by the Skill that caused it.

Archmage -> Elemental Blast now deals 75% Skill Damage (was 100%).

Archmage -> Elemental Barrier now restores 2.5% of your Max HP as Barrier (was 5%).

Archmage -> Elemental Nova now causes Elemental Blast to hit all targets, including ones not hit by the Skill that caused it (was 3 targets).

Archmage -> Elemental Aggression and Elemental Protection now provide 0.25 Seconds cooldown reduction (was 0.5 Seconds).

Archmage -> Elemental Invigoration now grants restores 5% of Max Barrier (was 10%).

Vizier -> Direct Skills now echo for 5% Skill Damage (was 10%).

Vizier -> Triggered Skills (from Thrash, Incinerate, etc.) can now Echo.

Battlemage -> Provoke now only applies to Skills and lasts 5 Seconds (was 3).

Battlemage -> Energy Blade now applies to all Attacks and no longer consumes Barrier.

Battlemage -> Emergency Shields now grants 50% Barrier (was 30%).

Battlemage -> Energy Protection now grants 20% Less Damage Taken (was 10%).

Faction:

Nature's Blessing -> Nature's Mending now heals for 20% of Max HP (was 10%).

Nature's Blessing -> Nature's Strength now grants 5% More Damage (was 8%).

Nature's Blessing -> Nature's Agility now grants 5% More Attack Speed (was 8%).

Explosive Powder -> Explosive Vulnerability and Explosive Debilitation now provide their own debuff for 5 Seconds.

Items:

Introduced a new Divine Drop from Heroic Raids.

Swiftblade now has a base Attack Time of 2 Seconds (was 2.2 Seconds).

Swiftblade now has a base min damage of 10 and base max damage of 14 (was 11 and 15).

Savage Flail now reduces the targets Armour by 5% per stack (was 2%) and can stack up to 10 times (was 15).

Wildfire Pauldrons now grant +1.5% Attack Speed per stack (was +1%).

Dwarven Handcannon now has a 50% chance to reduce the targets armour (was 35%).

Consuming Staff now grants 2% of your Max Barrier as Adaptive Damage (was 1.5%).

Consuming Staff now consumes 1% of your Max Barrier (was 1.5%).

Conduction Plate now deals Skill Damage instead of Lightning Damage.

Conduction Plate now deals 4% Skill Damage (was 12%).

Scorching Band can now only proc once per Skill cast and has a damage cap of 300% Skill Damage.

Helm of Command can now grant up to a max of 12% More Damage.

Toxic Bolter no longer requires a Physical Skill in order to apply a stack of Poison.

Obsidian Pendant now has a 50% chance to cause your attacks to ignore Resistances (was 30%).

Toxic Tunic now has a maximum of 15 stacks (was 20).

Scorched Bow, Frozen Codex, Glimpse, Mystic Edge, and Frozen Reaver now grant 30% More of their respective damage bonus (was 20%).

Demonic Barricade now causes you to take 5% More Damage (was 10%).

Chromatic Stone now grants 8% More Elemental Damage (was 10%).

Nomadic Runestone now grants 8% More Physical Damage (was 10%).

Hillstrider's Ambition now grants +15% Critical Damage per ailment (was +20%).

Ornate Warhorn now grants +2.5% Double Damage per ailment (was +3%).

Strategic Grips now grants -10% Critical Chance (was -20%).

The Steel Prism set bonus now grants 25% More Damage with a Shield equipped (was 20%).

Demonic Barricade now causes the wearer to be unaffected by Critical Strikes.

Curses applied by Malediction have been merged into one Buff.

Uniques:

Chromatic bow now grants 100% More Damage from its effect (was 50%).

Chromatic bow now grants 30% More damage from its priority passives (was 20%).

Serpentstone now deals Skill damage instead of Physical Damage.

Serpentstone -> Poisonous Strike now grants 10% Damage (was 20%).

Serpentstone -> Extensive Poisoning now has a cap of 50 Poison stacks (was 100).

Warlords Signet -> Growing Rage now grants 30% More Damage (was 20%).

Monsters:

Orc Raider's Hack ability now restores 5% of Max HP per hit (was 2%).

Warlord's Protection now grants 50% Damage Reduction.

Bug Fixes: