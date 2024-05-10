SCUM - Hotfix 0.9.535.85943

5th day of the week for a 5th hotfix, it's like poetry, it rhymes. New Hotfix is live!
- Fixed the issue where SDASS ADS would glitch out in some cases.
- Fixed the issue where floor blueprints would turn red after adjacent blueprint was finished.
- Fixed a chest duplication bug.
- Fixed the issue where improvised workbench icon would not show in crafting menu.
- Small vehicle storage racks will take less physical collision damage while mounted on bikes and bicycles.
- Improved Police station HTZ puppet respawning.
Known issue:
Chests could count as more BB elements. Temp solution: in your flag area put chests in your hands and place them back on the ground.
Changed files in this update