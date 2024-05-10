SCUM - Hotfix 0.9.535.85943

Share · View all patches · Build 14327187 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 14:06:02 UTC by Wendy

5th day of the week for a 5th hotfix, it's like poetry, it rhymes. New Hotfix is live!

Fixed the issue where SDASS ADS would glitch out in some cases.

Fixed the issue where floor blueprints would turn red after adjacent blueprint was finished.

Fixed a chest duplication bug.

Fixed the issue where improvised workbench icon would not show in crafting menu.

Small vehicle storage racks will take less physical collision damage while mounted on bikes and bicycles.

Improved Police station HTZ puppet respawning.

Known issue:

Chests could count as more BB elements. Temp solution: in your flag area put chests in your hands and place them back on the ground.