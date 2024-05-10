- Hotfixes
- Bugfixes and improvements
- New levels every Friday
- Next sale is coming soon: Coin Sale!
- Next event is coming soon: The Score Challenge!
- Bottomless Trench will be restarted due to errors!
Pearls of Atlantis: The Cove update for 10 May 2024
Update 1.9.126
Patchnotes via Steam Community
