Pearls of Atlantis: The Cove update for 10 May 2024

Update 1.9.126

Build 14327160 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 14:13:16 UTC

  • Hotfixes
  • Bugfixes and improvements
  • New levels every Friday
  • Next sale is coming soon: Coin Sale!
  • Next event is coming soon: The Score Challenge!
  • Bottomless Trench will be restarted due to errors!

