Hi Folks,

The Free DLC SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Bear-serker Pack is out now!

Intimidate your enemies with this grizzly warrior costume. Look ripped and sweet with a kid-drawn six pack, facial tattoos, and vicious bear helmet. It’s the perfect outfit to show everyone you are here to pillage and burn!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2856250/

Enjoy & stay tuned!