Bugfix # 10.05.24

Version 0.3.2 - Bug Fix Update:
Tuning Bug Fixes:
⦁ Tuning rear camera issue resolved.
⦁ Caliper rotation issue fixed.
General Bug Fixes:
⦁ Resolution not changing issue fixed.
⦁ Some license plates updated.
Car Bug Fixes:
⦁ Adjusted settings for classic cars.
⦁ Changed Estin Melro car's mirror camera angle.
⦁ Changed Estin Melro car's seat camera angle.
⦁ Changed Estin Melro car's spoiler camera angle.
⦁ Changed Estin Melro car's mirror material values.
⦁ Adjusted Trauma seat sizes.
⦁ Changed Vomtaic car's license plate camera angle.
⦁ Changed Vomtaic car's wheel camera angle.
⦁ Fixed Vomtaic car washing issue.
⦁ Fixed 60s Tuscle car washing issue.
⦁ Fixed text not appearing on 60s Tuscle license plate issue.
⦁ Adjusted 60s Tuscle car's wheel positions.
⦁ Changed 60s Tuscle car's exhaust camera angle.
⦁ Changed 60s Tuscle car's mirror camera angle.
⦁ Changed 60s Tuscle car's license plate camera angle.
⦁ Resolved 60s Tuscle car LOD issues.
⦁ Fixed Porch 622 mirror material issue.
⦁ Resolved Porch 622 LOD issues.
⦁ Fixed Porch 622 washing issue.
⦁ Adjusted Porch 622 seat sizes.
⦁ Fixed Volksgan Bootle tuning seat customization button not appearing issue.
⦁ Corrected Volksgan Bootle rear license plate.
Added New Features:
Drag Race:
⦁ Added drag race animation transitions.
⦁ Increased drag race opponent difficulty.
