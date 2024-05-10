Black Diamond Casino - try to win it big on the slots, or try to win bigger by robbing the place!

This casino is filled to the brim with money, in the form of chips, cash and bonds! This also means that the casino is strictly secured with guards and cameras around every corner, and state of the art security systems.

If you manage to sneak around security and make your way into the vault, the high-tech security system will reveal itself. Inside the vault is 2 arrays of lasers which can be deactivated, but only for 30 seconds at a time, so you will have to hurry in order to not be trapped inside the vault!

Snoop around a little further and you will find a guarded basement locked with a biometric hand scanner, this scummy casino is the weekly gathering point for mobsters, who gather and play poker while they do their dealings. This is the perfect time to interrupt as the basement will be filled with valuables. But only the hand of a mobster can unlock the door!