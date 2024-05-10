 Skip to content

UBERSLAUGHTER update for 10 May 2024

Hour-One patch

Share · View all patches · Build 14327076 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 12:46:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug where the player would not be able to complete the sniper-revive-on-headshot mechanic at the end of the final round of a map, essentially breaking the game if the player happened to die right after the last enemy of the final round was killed.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2595541
  • Loading history…
