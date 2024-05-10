Hour-One patch

-Fixed a bug where the player would not be able to complete the sniper-revive-on-headshot mechanic at the end of the final round of a map, essentially breaking the game if the player happened to die right after the last enemy of the final round was killed.
UBERSLAUGHTER update for 10 May 2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
