Undead Inc. | Hotfix 3

Share · View all patches · Build 14327067 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 13:06:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello again Directors! Hotfix 3 is now deploying across all Endswell Medical franchises. We hope the bug fixes and changes included in this patch help to improve your Undead Inc. experience!

Here's what's contained in this patch:

Fixed issue where player was able to change time dilation when Coleman was under the effects of his booster.

Fixed issue where room status widget didn't update properly after reloading a save.

Fixed issue where room status didn't properly update staff cap, mission and command menu.

Fixed issue where Hitch cannot attack in combat if her special ability is active.

Fixed guaranteed issues with second patient interaction in Training Day.

Added VFX and SFX when Room moved from one state of Durability to another.

Added progress bar to Extraction.

Crash fixes and stability Improvements.

If you run into any bugs, please report them to our support team here: https://www.team17.com/support/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2104880/Undead_Inc/