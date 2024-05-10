- Correction of the appearance probability of the golden treasure chest.
- Added "Exploration Data" item on the menu screen. It is now possible to check the possessed hero abilities and captured familiars.
- Added an interruption save function. The freeze restore function has also been integrated here.
An interruption portal is located on the store floor, where interruption saves can be made. When you return, you will start from the store floor.
(The interruption portal disappears in the store when you return, so you need to proceed to the next store)
If the game freezes, it rolls back to the last store.
- The item "Supporting Rod" is added. If you have it, you can avoid the "Falling Trap".
Each time you avoid a trap, the number of items will decrease by one (up to 50 items can be grouped together).
蒐命のラスティル - とこしえの迷宮城 - update for 10 May 2024
Update 0.5.17
Patchnotes via Steam Community
