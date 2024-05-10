 Skip to content

dotAGE update for 10 May 2024

1.2.0 C

Share · View all patches · Build 14326966 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 12:39:06 UTC

A few fixes post update, thanks for the reports!

V 1.2.0 C

Bugfixes

  • Fixed bug with self-curing Pips being able to soft lock the game if they try to cure while stunned
  • Fixed panels sometimes animating by 1 pixel (ARGH!)
  • Fixed bug with rocks and trees not becoming dark during the night
  • Fixed bug with mortal event not triggering in specific cases
  • Fixed Yugong clump bonus working on all buildings instead of Crops only
  • Fixed some graphical glitches with new crops
  • Fixed an issue with Controller detection
  • Localization fixes

V 1.2.0 B

Bugfixes

  • Fixed bug with Randolph map generating double snow and creating various issues
  • Fixed Hi-Res font not working correctly with Polish
  • Fixed old games having some revised spawning events not working anymore
  • Minor UI fixes

