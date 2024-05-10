A few fixes post update, thanks for the reports!
V 1.2.0 C
Bugfixes
- Fixed bug with self-curing Pips being able to soft lock the game if they try to cure while stunned
- Fixed panels sometimes animating by 1 pixel (ARGH!)
- Fixed bug with rocks and trees not becoming dark during the night
- Fixed bug with mortal event not triggering in specific cases
- Fixed Yugong clump bonus working on all buildings instead of Crops only
- Fixed some graphical glitches with new crops
- Fixed an issue with Controller detection
- Localization fixes
V 1.2.0 B
Bugfixes
- Fixed bug with Randolph map generating double snow and creating various issues
- Fixed Hi-Res font not working correctly with Polish
- Fixed old games having some revised spawning events not working anymore
- Minor UI fixes
Changed files in this update