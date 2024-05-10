 Skip to content

Fragmented World update for 10 May 2024

Fragmented World now available!

At last, you can now enjoy Fragmented World! After relentless and hard work, I'm thrilled to announce that Fragmented World is now available, and I hope you all enjoy it!

As a solo independent developer, I'm incredibly proud to have launched this first game that I poured so much effort and hard work into, a project born out of my passion for game creation. It's been tough but I've learned a lot along the way. I hope you like it and that I can develop many more!

Of course, I'll keep updating this game with any bugs that arise, that you report, or that I detect, and with possible improvements in the future.

I hope you enjoy diving into the world of Fragmented World, and thank you for your interest.

