Fragmented World now available!

At last, you can now enjoy Fragmented World! After relentless and hard work, I'm thrilled to announce that Fragmented World is now available, and I hope you all enjoy it!

As a solo independent developer, I'm incredibly proud to have launched this first game that I poured so much effort and hard work into, a project born out of my passion for game creation. It's been tough but I've learned a lot along the way. I hope you like it and that I can develop many more!

Of course, I'll keep updating this game with any bugs that arise, that you report, or that I detect, and with possible improvements in the future.

I hope you enjoy diving into the world of Fragmented World, and thank you for your interest.