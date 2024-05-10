Potential fix for glitchy sprites + crash on launch

I may have found the origin of both the crash on launch and the artifacts around sprites.

I've updated a shader code, and improved the logging system so it shouldn't cut in the middle of a sentence, which was preventing from showing a shader compilation error.

Whether it fixed or not your problems, please keep me informed and share your logfile + hardware and operating system specs, on discord or on the Steam forum.

If you still experience crashes or glitches, please update your GPU drivers.