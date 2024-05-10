 Skip to content

Eternal Return update for 10 May 2024

1.21c Hotfix

10 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We will be rolling out the 1.21c Hotfix at 12:30 PM (UTC).

*Please restart the game to download the update.

[Fixes]
  • Fixed an issue where teams including deceased players were being moved to the top of the game status (tab) in some situations

