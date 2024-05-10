 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

东方希莲船 update for 10 May 2024

Game version updated to 1.03

Share · View all patches · Build 14326767 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 16:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

When practicing spellcards, the midboss BGM will now use the stage theme.
Fixed some issues with keyboard config.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2628191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link