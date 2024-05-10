 Skip to content

Beach Invasion 1945 - Pacific update for 10 May 2024

Fix patch for achivements and more

Share · View all patches · Build 14326734 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 13:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small fix for the following:

  • Some achivements not working properly
  • Mortar call won't hit Player weapons any more
  • Naval gun fire won't be blocked by nearby props
  • Optimization for clients in CO-OP gamemode

Changed files in this update

Depot 2390481
