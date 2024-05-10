Spiderbro 2 Update 2.0

10/05/2024 - Update 2.0
- Fixed an issue where the save timer would not reset when starting new game plus. This means the Refund Chaser award doesn't require a new save and is easier to get.
- Disabled the checking of secret cheat sheet usage during the normal ending. This means the Chicken Dinner II award is harder to get.
- Updated engine to version 2.8.77 which includes performance improvements.
- Restoring a save no longer wipes the earned awards from the save being restored.
- Improved tutorial.
- Gaining a PC-SPACE inventory items plays an animation to inform the player.
- Reduced flicker in some animations.
Changed files in this update