Spiderbro 2 update for 10 May 2024

Spiderbro 2 Update 2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14326593 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 12:59:18 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

10/05/2024 - Update 2.0

  • Fixed an issue where the save timer would not reset when starting new game plus. This means the Refund Chaser award doesn't require a new save and is easier to get.
  • Disabled the checking of secret cheat sheet usage during the normal ending. This means the Chicken Dinner II award is harder to get.
  • Updated engine to version 2.8.77 which includes performance improvements.
  • Restoring a save no longer wipes the earned awards from the save being restored.
  • Improved tutorial.
  • Gaining a PC-SPACE inventory items plays an animation to inform the player.
  • Reduced flicker in some animations.

Changed files in this update

