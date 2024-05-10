05-10 patch-notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14326508 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 11:46:16 UTC by Wendy

UTC time 11:00-11:30

BUG

Some items dropped by death and not bound after being picked up.

There is a high probability of a whiteboard BUG in the self-selected box

Combat adjustments

Blade Tooth Gun - Specialization 1/3 adjusted to the last 4 spaces (originally 2 spaces)

Experience adjustments

Green custom boxes can now be stacked up to 5

·Synthesizing a green self-selected box consumes 100 white souls (originally 500)

Mall Treasures-Add two decorative appearance positions

·Added some decorative returns from last season

Monster merchant, silver coins/binding silver coins add medium pet drinks

New feature MXP EVENT

Mxp+200%

Season panel view, duration:

Asia: (UTC) 05-10 12:00 - 5-10 16:00

EU: (UTC) 05-10 20:00 - 05-10 24:00

US: (UTC) 05-10 23:00 - 5-11 03:00