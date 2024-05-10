 Skip to content

Xanadu Land update for 10 May 2024

05-10 patch-notes

Last edited 10 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UTC time 11:00-11:30

BUG
Some items dropped by death and not bound after being picked up.
There is a high probability of a whiteboard BUG in the self-selected box

Combat adjustments
Blade Tooth Gun - Specialization 1/3 adjusted to the last 4 spaces (originally 2 spaces)

Experience adjustments
Green custom boxes can now be stacked up to 5
·Synthesizing a green self-selected box consumes 100 white souls (originally 500)
Mall Treasures-Add two decorative appearance positions
·Added some decorative returns from last season
Monster merchant, silver coins/binding silver coins add medium pet drinks

New feature MXP EVENT
Mxp+200%

Season panel view, duration:
Asia: (UTC) 05-10 12:00 - 5-10 16:00
EU: (UTC) 05-10 20:00 - 05-10 24:00
US: (UTC) 05-10 23:00 - 5-11 03:00

