 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Calm Cove [Playtest] update for 10 May 2024

Changelog - alpha_0.13.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14326500 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 12:09:36 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

✨ What’s New?

  • colors, lighting & post-processing have been completely overhauled
  • pressing space now resets the camera position
  • you can now fast-toggle between painting and erasing tiles by pressing “Tab” (when no blueprint is selected)
  • added info panel for controls overview (click on the “?” in the top right corner ingame)
  • added grass (low grass & tall grass can be placed on every stone or grass tile, even if the tile is already occupied by another building)
  • added café
  • added wheatfield
  • added flowerpot (EditMode)
  • added barrel (EditMode)
  • added blackboard (EditMode & regular Decoration)
  • added stool + bar table (EditMode & regular Decoration)
  • added crates (EditMode)
  • added lamp (Decoration)
  • added slightly randomized colors to trees
  • added random decals to grass tiles
  • added particle effect when placing something
  • added option for 90 FPS

✅ Bugs Fixed / Changes

  • updated Main Menu
  • camera now slightly adjusts its angle depending on zoom level
  • when painting a rail road, rails are now automatically created when hitting the water instead of cancelling the track placement
  • slim assets are now closer to the middle of a tile (allows more realistic placement for most slim assets)
  • rocks can now be placed on water
  • elevations cannot be mass-painted anymore, because you would way too often select the wrong tile by accident (not the best solution, but temporarily the only way of mitigating this problem)
  • fixed bug where buildingUI buttons didn't react when the UI overlapped with another building
  • fixed bug where buildingUI disappeared when fully zoomed out
  • fixed bug where you could get infinite tiles when erasing on water
  • fixed bug where remaining tiles got reduced, although only the tileType was changed and no new tile was created
  • fixed bug where the game didn't pause properly and allowed for game interactions when "being paused”

⚠️ Known bugs or issues with this version

  • the scroll-bar of the asset menu doesn’t disappear correctly when toggling between categories
  • when exiting the EDIT_MODE, camera jumps slightly away
  • rails & paths are not working on higher elevations
  • paths are visually completely broken because I am currently working on the new models
  • holding down the mouse on an elevated tile while painting makes it glitch at the spot (only a visual bug)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2967841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link