Changelog - alpha_0.13.0

✨ What’s New?
- colors, lighting & post-processing have been completely overhauled
- pressing space now resets the camera position
- you can now fast-toggle between painting and erasing tiles by pressing “Tab” (when no blueprint is selected)
- added info panel for controls overview (click on the “?” in the top right corner ingame)
- added grass (low grass & tall grass can be placed on every stone or grass tile, even if the tile is already occupied by another building)
- added café
- added wheatfield
- added flowerpot (EditMode)
- added barrel (EditMode)
- added blackboard (EditMode & regular Decoration)
- added stool + bar table (EditMode & regular Decoration)
- added crates (EditMode)
- added lamp (Decoration)
- added slightly randomized colors to trees
- added random decals to grass tiles
- added particle effect when placing something
- added option for 90 FPS
✅ Bugs Fixed / Changes
- updated Main Menu
- camera now slightly adjusts its angle depending on zoom level
- when painting a rail road, rails are now automatically created when hitting the water instead of cancelling the track placement
- slim assets are now closer to the middle of a tile (allows more realistic placement for most slim assets)
- rocks can now be placed on water
- elevations cannot be mass-painted anymore, because you would way too often select the wrong tile by accident (not the best solution, but temporarily the only way of mitigating this problem)
- fixed bug where buildingUI buttons didn't react when the UI overlapped with another building
- fixed bug where buildingUI disappeared when fully zoomed out
- fixed bug where you could get infinite tiles when erasing on water
- fixed bug where remaining tiles got reduced, although only the tileType was changed and no new tile was created
- fixed bug where the game didn't pause properly and allowed for game interactions when "being paused”
⚠️ Known bugs or issues with this version
- the scroll-bar of the asset menu doesn’t disappear correctly when toggling between categories
- when exiting the EDIT_MODE, camera jumps slightly away
- rails & paths are not working on higher elevations
- paths are visually completely broken because I am currently working on the new models
- holding down the mouse on an elevated tile while painting makes it glitch at the spot (only a visual bug)
