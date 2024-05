Share · View all patches · Build 14326487 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 12:09:33 UTC by Wendy

Today's Robot Trivia Funtime patch enables all 12 of the Steam achievements. Each one has a colourful picture... neat!

Apart from the obvious achievements such as winning a game, there's also achievements for flubbing with a score of zero, so you've got no excuse to not start unlocking them.

This patch also slightly adjusts some server code, so you will need to update before joining other games.

That's all for now! Thank you. ːsteamthumbsupː