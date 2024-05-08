Hotfix 0.9.4.0a-d

Improvements

New map design for descent expedition maps (v.0.9.4.0b)

Improved cloak animation for unknown wanderers (v.0.9.4.0d)

Bugfixs

Fixed skill tree tutorial not being hidden after entering the skilltree for the first time

Fixed missing translation tags for new weapons and weapon achievements

Fixed kill streak frenzy UI not showing up (v.0.9.4.0b)

Fixed greatsword always showing swing vfx (v.0.9.4.0b)

Fixed crash when switching scenes on maps where centipede like enemies are present (v.0.9.4.0b)

Fixed multiple cashes on switching to skilltree during fights (v.0.9.4.0b)

The heart positions are now not only updated on the minimap overlay but also on the normal minimap, yes that feature was actually missing until now 🙂(v.0.9.4.0c)

Fixed player minimap position and boss minimap positions hidden after scene switch (v.0.9.4.0c)

Fixed crashes on scene transitions (v.0.9.4.0c)

Fixed persistent damage numbers after scene switch (v.0.9.4.0c)

Fixed initial skilltree tutorial not being hidden (v.0.9.4.0c)

Fixed unspent skillpoint ui not being hidden (v.0.9.4.0c)

Fixed further crashes on scene transitions (v.0.9.4.0d)

Fixed crash when freezing enemeis with frozen vessel weapon (v.0.9.4.0d)

Join the community!

Want to report a bug or talk with fellow players about the game and the new features? You are invited to join our official disccord.