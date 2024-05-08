Hotfix 0.9.4.0a-d

Improvements
- New map design for descent expedition maps (v.0.9.4.0b)
- Improved cloak animation for unknown wanderers (v.0.9.4.0d)
Bugfixs
- Fixed skill tree tutorial not being hidden after entering the skilltree for the first time
- Fixed missing translation tags for new weapons and weapon achievements
- Fixed kill streak frenzy UI not showing up (v.0.9.4.0b)
- Fixed greatsword always showing swing vfx (v.0.9.4.0b)
- Fixed crash when switching scenes on maps where centipede like enemies are present (v.0.9.4.0b)
- Fixed multiple cashes on switching to skilltree during fights (v.0.9.4.0b)
- The heart positions are now not only updated on the minimap overlay but also on the normal minimap, yes that feature was actually missing until now 🙂(v.0.9.4.0c)
- Fixed player minimap position and boss minimap positions hidden after scene switch (v.0.9.4.0c)
- Fixed crashes on scene transitions (v.0.9.4.0c)
- Fixed persistent damage numbers after scene switch (v.0.9.4.0c)
- Fixed initial skilltree tutorial not being hidden (v.0.9.4.0c)
- Fixed unspent skillpoint ui not being hidden (v.0.9.4.0c)
- Fixed further crashes on scene transitions (v.0.9.4.0d)
- Fixed crash when freezing enemeis with frozen vessel weapon (v.0.9.4.0d)
Join the community!
Want to report a bug or talk with fellow players about the game and the new features? You are invited to join our official disccord.
Changed files in this update