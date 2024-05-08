 Skip to content

Striving for Light update for 8 May 2024

Hotfix 0.9.4.0a-d

Hotfix 0.9.4.0a-d

Last edited 10 May 2024

Improvements
  • New map design for descent expedition maps (v.0.9.4.0b)
  • Improved cloak animation for unknown wanderers (v.0.9.4.0d)
Bugfixs
  • Fixed skill tree tutorial not being hidden after entering the skilltree for the first time
  • Fixed missing translation tags for new weapons and weapon achievements
  • Fixed kill streak frenzy UI not showing up (v.0.9.4.0b)
  • Fixed greatsword always showing swing vfx (v.0.9.4.0b)
  • Fixed crash when switching scenes on maps where centipede like enemies are present (v.0.9.4.0b)
  • Fixed multiple cashes on switching to skilltree during fights (v.0.9.4.0b)
  • The heart positions are now not only updated on the minimap overlay but also on the normal minimap, yes that feature was actually missing until now 🙂(v.0.9.4.0c)
  • Fixed player minimap position and boss minimap positions hidden after scene switch (v.0.9.4.0c)
  • Fixed crashes on scene transitions (v.0.9.4.0c)
  • Fixed persistent damage numbers after scene switch (v.0.9.4.0c)
  • Fixed initial skilltree tutorial not being hidden (v.0.9.4.0c)
  • Fixed unspent skillpoint ui not being hidden (v.0.9.4.0c)
  • Fixed further crashes on scene transitions (v.0.9.4.0d)
  • Fixed crash when freezing enemeis with frozen vessel weapon (v.0.9.4.0d)
