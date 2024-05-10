Early Access Update #3 - Friday update!

Hi! Today we're releasing a smaller update, as we only work during the morning on Fridays!

Today's update focuses on addressing several bugs that were found/reported yesterday. Some of this were important ones, and we think that after this batch, the remaining list of bugs are of lower importance (no game-breaking bugs left, we hope!).

We're also increasing the pond size penalty threshold to 36 tiles, as well as a reduction in the penalty itself, however this comes with a reduction in the base profit for ponds. This is not to compensate for the threshold increase, but to bring their profit numbers more in line with the other types of items.

Animals will also be seeing a small increase in profits.

Improvements:

Moved the "Map" title up so it doesn't cover map tiles.

The "Find Farms" section will now show error details if there were any while finding games, instead of just showing "No games found".

Balance changes:

Increased pond size penalty threshold from 15 to 36 tiles.

Reduced pond size penalty factor approximately by half.

Reduced overall pond income.

Increased overall animal income.

Bugfixes: