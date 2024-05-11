 Skip to content

再见吧！义父！ update for 11 May 2024

Fix bugs

11 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you to my adoptive father for playing. The children are thinking about how to specifically improve your gaming experience. The vulnerability patch has been updated. If the updated content is not available, I hope my adoptive father will restart steam and update it. The content of this update is as follows:

  1. Fixed known vulnerabilities affecting game stability.
  2. Fixed the bug of the adoptive father’s power ownership after killing his father.
  3. Fixed the bug where event refresh would occasionally get stuck.

