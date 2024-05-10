 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Prehistoric Hunt update for 10 May 2024

Hotfix for Custom Maps Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14326398 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 11:46:05 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings dinosaur hunters!

We’ve released a hotfix related to Custom Maps Update. It addresses multiple issues related to the update.

  • Minor improvements to mission UI
  • Fixed mission from being stuck when the location was already found.
  • No longer able to start “First steps” mission when in custom map.
  • Updated Finnish translations
  • Equipment inputs are prevented while player is being created to prevent equipment from going stuck while setting up initial weapon.
  • Updated contract menu dinosaur description UI and trophy lodge dinosaur description UI.
  • Loading screen now blocks inputs.
  • If an invalid map is selected user will get a notification.

Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing you thoughts.

Changed files in this update

Primal Escape Content Depot 752901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link