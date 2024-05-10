Hotfix for Custom Maps Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14326398 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 11:46:05 UTC by Wendy

Greetings dinosaur hunters!

We’ve released a hotfix related to Custom Maps Update. It addresses multiple issues related to the update.

Minor improvements to mission UI

Fixed mission from being stuck when the location was already found.

No longer able to start “First steps” mission when in custom map.

Updated Finnish translations

Equipment inputs are prevented while player is being created to prevent equipment from going stuck while setting up initial weapon.

Updated contract menu dinosaur description UI and trophy lodge dinosaur description UI.

Loading screen now blocks inputs.

If an invalid map is selected user will get a notification.

Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing you thoughts.