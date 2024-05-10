 Skip to content

Farmer's Life update for 10 May 2024

Hotfix 1.0.19

Build 14326387 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 12:09:08 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Cats don't fall trough terrain to keep dropping into the void and break the interaction system.

If "I can't interact with anything" issue still persists after this hotfix, please, contact me directly via bartek@freemind.pl or trough our Discord.

