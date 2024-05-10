Patch Notes - Season 2 Week 1

Share · View all patches · Build 14326315 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 16:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Season 2, Midsummer Nightmare, is officially underway! Your feedback has played a pivotal role in refining our gaming experience with quality of life enhancements and bug fixes. We're delighted to see such active engagement and contribution from our community.

As we navigate through this season's journey, we encourage you to continue sharing your feedback. Join our Discord community to directly contribute your suggestions and feedback.

Stay tuned for our upcoming mid-season update, which promises to unveil a brand new role. And for a sneak peek into what lies ahead, explore our roadmap!

See you in the ritual,

The Deceit Team

Patch Notes

Art

Updated both Millhaven & Wurgen to stop players from reaching several spots that are inaccessible by the Terrors.

Updated the ‘Silicone’ CCTV Tablet cosmetic so it’s easier to see the screen.

[FIXED] The ‘Beach Blue’ Bag Scanner cosmetic’s screen doesn’t show the scanning information.

Gameplay

Reloading the Pistol is now prioritised over interacting if both actions are bound to the same input, which is the default on Controllers.

[FIXED] Players can have their banishing circles spawn outside of the map on Wurgen.

[FIXED] Transforming into a Terror shortly after using a Wall Crack can leave you unable to aim properly.

[FIXED] Canceling the Generator sabotage animation leaves you unable to move.

[FIXED] Players can interact with some of the Keypads on Wurgen through walls.

[FIXED] Players can be left able to walk through objects after using Emotes.

Tech

[FIXED] Motion blur is unintentionally enabled on Consoles.

[FIXED] Muting players in-game doesn’t persist across to the post-game voice chat.

Other