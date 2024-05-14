Patch v0.2.4.0: Alpha Pal breeding and more!

Steam version v0.2.4.0 has been released.

▼Balance Adjustment

・Increased the HP of all Alpha Pals (larger than normal Pals), including Lucky Pals, by 1.2

・Breeding eggs now have a slight chance to produce an Alpha Pal

・Reduced the damage reduction rate of enemy bosses by 18%. (The HP adjustment above has been adjusted so that battles don't become too difficult.)

・Items and Pals dropped on death can now be picked up by anyone 24 hours after they are dropped

・Items and Pals dropped on death will now disappear 48 hours after they are dropped

▼UI

・Fixed a bug that notified all players on the server when someone finished or failed a raid

▼Bug Fixes

・Fixed a bug that caused synchronization issues when gates were opened

・Many other minor bug fixes

Thank you for your continued support of Palworld.