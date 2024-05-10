DESATURATION warps into the handheld realm! Deck Verified ✅

Hello Splatians!

Lord Ashen broke his boundaries one more time. While Peter was chilling and working, Lord Ashen channeled its soul into his quantumGG Steam Deck Mental Health Management Device made by one of the best and most influential teams in quantum labs at the time - the legendary VALVE team!

Peter had to summon the Splatians there however, because Lord Ashen was threatening everyone with its annoying tricks! Ranina isn't happy, too, while Sparkle still researches the Rainbow Powder...

Enough quantum labs inc fiction!

Desaturation is now verified on Steam Deck!

The default settings are optimized for balanced experience.

This is a 10+ hours game.

If you want to trade more framerate for less time on battery, you can manually clock your GPU to 1.4GHz and above. For even more framerate but less quality, set In-game resolution to 848×480, quality to Marketing Mode and use Steam Deck's FSR. We also recommend keeping Tessellation to OFF on Steam Deck - while it makes the bricks and stones really appealing, this thing needs desktop class Nvidia dedicated GPU. We are also aware that some maps may not perform well, but in the upcoming weeks these places will also be fixed. (Yes, quantum station).

Patch 1.0.8 contains fixes mostly related to optimization.

Underground trains no more cast super precise shadows.

Most underground stations and some lights in tunnels were unnecessarily high quality.

Marketing Mode fully disables the FSP Shaders now, may run faster on some cards

Terrain shaders were slightly touched to better work on modern AMD GPUs.

Fixed a potential soft-lock in Power Management (Atom Hat related)

Are you ready to save your Steam Deck from Lord Ashen?