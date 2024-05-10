 Skip to content

Multi Turret Academy update for 10 May 2024

0.8.11 Beta The 12th round of new vehicle voting and M36

10 May 2024

The 12th round of new vehicle voting has begun!
Choose one from 13 mg or autocannon vehicles that you would like me to add to Multi Turret Academy!
The voting will last for two days, please vote in-game!

0.8.11 Beta
-New Vehicle: M36 "Jackson," a tank destroyer equipped with a 90mm cannon!
-New Keyword "Open Top": Sight +15%, Crew resistance -20%
-New Attribute "Armor Resistance": Reducing the damage taken by the armor, up to 90% reduction
-New Hull Upgrade "Surface Hardening": Armor resistance +10%
-Secondary weapons on L3CC and Sd.Kfz.2 now fire automatically
-Added some new character combat dialogue
-Applied universal camo textures for all light tanks for improved appearance
-Fixed a bug where Italian vehicles didn't correctly match turret paint
-Optimized turret display styles for M12, M41M, M16, and Deacon

(This is a Beta update. Please participate in testing by right-clicking on the game in Steam, selecting "Properties" - "Betas" - "Beta Participation"!)

Changed depots in beta branch

