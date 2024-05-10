- Fixed the bug of interaction with the grass on the Harmonious Island
- Fixed the bug that the self-built road cannot be destroyed
- Fixed the bug that the cold wood cannot be sold
- Modified the item pickup range
- Added vertical synchronization of the screen
黄毛漂流记 update for 10 May 2024
v1.2.0.7 Bug fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update