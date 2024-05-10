 Skip to content

黄毛漂流记 update for 10 May 2024

v1.2.0.7 Bug fix

v1.2.0.7 Bug fix

Last edited 10 May 2024

  • Fixed the bug of interaction with the grass on the Harmonious Island
  • Fixed the bug that the self-built road cannot be destroyed
  • Fixed the bug that the cold wood cannot be sold
  • Modified the item pickup range
  • Added vertical synchronization of the screen

