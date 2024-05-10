Update v1.11.0

_Dear valued clan leaders!
With this update I hope to help the Knight class finding their proper place in your line-ups by adding passives to their offhands.
Additionally, 10 new Runes have been added to the Rune Circle to allow for a more diverse playstyle if desired.
Further highlights of this update include 2 new items, an experimental 'idle' mode for endless battles (letting your dwarves fight at a certain stage without increasing difficulty), some QoL improvements like highlighting Veteran dwarves and several bug fixes.
Known issue: I know that acquiring gems (especially early on) can be quite slow and I have some ideas to address this issue in a future patch._
New Features
- Added Passives to Knight and Paladin offhands:
-- Bleeding Blade: 50% chance to cause bleeding
-- Thorns: Melee attackers take 10% of max hp of the defender as damage
-- Retribution: 20% chance to parry melee attacks
-- Epiphany: 10% chance to apply 'Inspire' when healing
- Added new items:
-- Iron Mace - Mace (1H) - Passive: Thorns (Shop Tier 12)
-- Dragon Bacon - Artifact (Battle 0+)
- Added a new funcitonality for Endless battles:
-- Autoprogress can be toggled on/off
-- If autoprogress is off, the number of battles will not increase automatically
- Updated Rune visuals and added categories:
-- Vague: Rune can have all varieties of Professions or Damage Types
-- Clear-cut: only one Rune exists that affects a specific Damage Type or Profession
-- Profession: Rune can have all varieties of Professions
-- Damage Type: Rune can have all varieties of Damage Types
- Added 10 new Runes to the Rune Circle:
-- Mend: Healing increases by X% (Defensive, Profession, T1-3)
-- Fear of the Dark: Dark damage has a X% chance to apply fear (Offensive, Clear-cut, T1-3)
-- Horror: UNIQUE. If the target has more than 5 stacks of fear, deal 50(100)% INT damage every 2 seconds (Offensive, Clear-Cut, T3)
-- High Voltage: UNIQUE. When shocking a target, has a 20(40)% chance to also apply bleed (Offensive, Clear-Cut, T3)
-- Conductor: UNIQUE. Shocked targets take 20(40)% increased thunder damage (Offensive, Clear-Cut, T3)
-- Holy Fire: UNIQUE. Holy damage has a 50(100)% chance to burn the target (Offensive, Clear-Cut, T3)
-- Frostfire: UNIQUE. Frozen targets take 30(60)% increased fire damage (Offensive, Clear-Cut, T3)
-- Vengeance: UNIQUE. Upon blocking, the attacker receives 50(100)% of the negated damage (Defensive, Clear-Cut, T3)
-- Parabellum: UNIQUE. Cannoneers have a 20(40)% chance to penetrate the target (Offensive, Clear-Cut, T3)
-- Curse: UNIQUE. Damage increases by 4(8)% per debuff on the target. (Offensive, Clear-cut, T3)
Changes and QoL
- 'Blizzard' now has an additional +10% chance to apply the 'Frozen' debuff
- 'Ring of Thunder' will now be displayed in battle when activated
- Changed location of retreat button on the battlefield
- Changed color of close button to red
- Veteran dwarves will now get a special border in the inventory
- You can now exit the battle report by pressing the Right Arrow Key
- Adjusted several UI materials in the Rune Circle
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a visual bug where locked Recruits were displayed with the wrong stats
- Fixed a bug where Ember Staff would target dead Orcs in Endless Battles
- Fixed some issues with animations in the Battle UI buttons
- Fixed some visual issues with buff animations
- Fixed a bug where Fatality: Freeze and Fatality: Shock would not work
- Fixed a bug where additional debuff chance from secondary stats was not applied correctly
- Fixed a bug where attacks with multiple targets gained an increased chance to apply debuffs (e.g. Phoenix)
- Fixed some issues with Orcs not spawning fast enough in Endless mode
Changed files in this update