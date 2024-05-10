Update v1.11.0

_Dear valued clan leaders!

With this update I hope to help the Knight class finding their proper place in your line-ups by adding passives to their offhands.

Additionally, 10 new Runes have been added to the Rune Circle to allow for a more diverse playstyle if desired.

Further highlights of this update include 2 new items, an experimental 'idle' mode for endless battles (letting your dwarves fight at a certain stage without increasing difficulty), some QoL improvements like highlighting Veteran dwarves and several bug fixes.

Known issue: I know that acquiring gems (especially early on) can be quite slow and I have some ideas to address this issue in a future patch._

New Features

Added Passives to Knight and Paladin offhands:

-- Bleeding Blade: 50% chance to cause bleeding

-- Thorns: Melee attackers take 10% of max hp of the defender as damage

-- Retribution: 20% chance to parry melee attacks

-- Epiphany: 10% chance to apply 'Inspire' when healing

-- Iron Mace - Mace (1H) - Passive: Thorns (Shop Tier 12)

-- Dragon Bacon - Artifact (Battle 0+)

-- Autoprogress can be toggled on/off

-- If autoprogress is off, the number of battles will not increase automatically

-- Vague: Rune can have all varieties of Professions or Damage Types

-- Clear-cut: only one Rune exists that affects a specific Damage Type or Profession

-- Profession: Rune can have all varieties of Professions

-- Damage Type: Rune can have all varieties of Damage Types

-- Mend: Healing increases by X% (Defensive, Profession, T1-3)

-- Fear of the Dark: Dark damage has a X% chance to apply fear (Offensive, Clear-cut, T1-3)

-- Horror: UNIQUE. If the target has more than 5 stacks of fear, deal 50(100)% INT damage every 2 seconds (Offensive, Clear-Cut, T3)

-- High Voltage: UNIQUE. When shocking a target, has a 20(40)% chance to also apply bleed (Offensive, Clear-Cut, T3)

-- Conductor: UNIQUE. Shocked targets take 20(40)% increased thunder damage (Offensive, Clear-Cut, T3)

-- Holy Fire: UNIQUE. Holy damage has a 50(100)% chance to burn the target (Offensive, Clear-Cut, T3)

-- Frostfire: UNIQUE. Frozen targets take 30(60)% increased fire damage (Offensive, Clear-Cut, T3)

-- Vengeance: UNIQUE. Upon blocking, the attacker receives 50(100)% of the negated damage (Defensive, Clear-Cut, T3)

-- Parabellum: UNIQUE. Cannoneers have a 20(40)% chance to penetrate the target (Offensive, Clear-Cut, T3)

-- Curse: UNIQUE. Damage increases by 4(8)% per debuff on the target. (Offensive, Clear-cut, T3)

Changes and QoL

'Blizzard' now has an additional +10% chance to apply the 'Frozen' debuff

'Ring of Thunder' will now be displayed in battle when activated

Changed location of retreat button on the battlefield

Changed color of close button to red

Veteran dwarves will now get a special border in the inventory

You can now exit the battle report by pressing the Right Arrow Key

Adjusted several UI materials in the Rune Circle

Bug Fixes