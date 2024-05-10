 Skip to content

Draft of Darkness update for 10 May 2024

Update Notes for Patch v1.2.12.p2

Last edited 10 May 2024 – 14:44:03 UTC

This patch includes changes made to mitigate occasional crashes that occured during saving in some systems. Note that ongoing run data from before the patch will not be fully optimized. If you still encounter crashes during new runs, please let me know.

  • Applied fixes for memory leak occurring when long texts are shown in the UI (tooltips, notes, event text etc.).
  • Split save data into multiple files to prevent memory usage buildup during saving. Main save files are now named "SaveData_General.es3", "SaveData_Player#.es3" and "SaveData_Run#.es3".
  • Optimized save data to reduce run save file size and memory imprint during saving. Save files are compressed and no longer encrypted.
  • To prevent data loss when launching the game after unsuccessful backup recovery, the corrupt files are backed up separately. This may allow manual recovery in the worst case scenario.
  • Fixed a bug where "Ponder" move was able to discard itself.
  • Fixed various text overflows.
  • Minor fixes.
  • Removed old test save import functionality. If you have an old prerelease test version save (from Early Access testing branch), you can rename it to "SaveData.es3" to attempt importing it manually.
  • Applied latest localization progress (testing branch).

