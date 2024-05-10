 Skip to content

Bot Maker For Discord update for 10 May 2024

Release 30 - ultraexperimental

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

In order to receive this update, you must use the ULTRAEXPERIMENTAL beta build.

Changelog

  • Folders in folders - even more personalization

  • Fixed some options in Get Member Info

  • Slightly updated the parameter editor sizing

  • Better support for Linux / Proton

  • Updated the "X" icons for trash cans in the parameter editor, action editor and main editor. The rest of the app already uses the trash can icon.
    Current

    Old

  • Updated delete button hover behaviour - it no longer gets wider, it slightly modifies it's scale instead.

  • Fixed the Bot Off & Bot On states being flipped around

  • Fixed the member update event

  • Fixed the message update event

