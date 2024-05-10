Release 30 - ultraexperimental

Folders in folders - even more personalization

Fixed some options in Get Member Info

Slightly updated the parameter editor sizing

Better support for Linux / Proton

Updated the "X" icons for trash cans in the parameter editor, action editor and main editor. The rest of the app already uses the trash can icon.

Current



Old



Updated delete button hover behaviour - it no longer gets wider, it slightly modifies it's scale instead.

Fixed the Bot Off & Bot On states being flipped around

Fixed the member update event