Release 30 - ultraexperimental

In order to receive this update, you must use the ULTRAEXPERIMENTAL beta build.
Changelog
-
Folders in folders - even more personalization
-
Fixed some options in Get Member Info
-
Slightly updated the parameter editor sizing
-
Better support for Linux / Proton
-
Updated the "X" icons for trash cans in the parameter editor, action editor and main editor. The rest of the app already uses the trash can icon.
Current
Old
-
Updated delete button hover behaviour - it no longer gets wider, it slightly modifies it's scale instead.
-
Fixed the Bot Off & Bot On states being flipped around
-
Fixed the member update event
-
Fixed the message update event
Changed depots in ultra-experimental branch