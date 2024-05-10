 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HEART of CROWN Online update for 10 May 2024

『HEART of CROWN Online』Ver1.0.6 patch note

Share · View all patches · Build 14325908 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 14:44:03 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Revision Details

・Made further adjustments to the behavior when using "Glamour Witch."
・Fixed an issue where it was not possible to add a CPU during "Room Match."

Changed files in this update

Depot 1883001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link