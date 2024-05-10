Tyrannis: The Rebel Hub Update

Well, I'm getting pretty good at actually updating this game. So, let's have a quick rundown on what we have in this update.

Bug Fixes and Quality of Life Improvements

The big one here is a glitch where the Regions'd all be named the wrong thing, and that should be fixed now.

Looks like it was a glitch with the new content from Long Way Home's update, but it's all good now.

But one of the things I'm pretty happy to add is a few minor Quality of Life improvements when setting up a Skirmish.



It's not much, but little things like having it default to one human player vs. one AI player and having a set amount of Turns definitely makes it less of a pain to set up games.

Rebel Hub

The Rebel Hub's the new Structure you can build to help your Rebels move around the map a whole lot faster. Kinda like how the Mercs use Bases to get around quickly.



To build a Rebel Hub, you need to be playing as a Rebel, have full control of the Region you want to build it in, $200k in cash on you, and enough patience to wait 5 Turns.

Once the Rebel Hub is built, you can use it to travel to any other Rebel Hub on the map in a single Turn.

Conclusion

And that does it for the Rebel Hub Update. The new campaign's coming along, and it should be on track, assuming I don't have too much work at my new job making video games...

...As opposed to my current job, of making video games.

-Chris

