This is the version that should have been active from the beginning, the main changes are:
-New AI for zombies (I'm still working on it)
-New system for footstep sounds
-Change in the balance of item statistics
-Change in spawn balance
-Improved shadow quality
-The barriers now function normally
Have a Good Day update for 10 May 2024
Update to 0.1
Changed files in this update