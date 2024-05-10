 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Have a Good Day update for 10 May 2024

Update to 0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14325866 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 11:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is the version that should have been active from the beginning, the main changes are:
-New AI for zombies (I'm still working on it)
-New system for footstep sounds
-Change in the balance of item statistics
-Change in spawn balance
-Improved shadow quality
-The barriers now function normally

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2674161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link