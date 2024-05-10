Alpha 11.4

FEATURES
- new events category "Achievements" with 2 events
- new events category "Desease" with 2 events
- new events category "Technology" with 2 events
- scenario can now have custom game rules
- 2 more articles for "Food regulation" law
IMPROVEMENTS
- improved parameters balance
- improved governemnt measures balance
- ui information and navigation
- voters flow in multipolar systems
FIXES
- gdp, market and resource system
- some fixes to articles selection on law creation
- some wrong information displayed
