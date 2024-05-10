 Skip to content

Lawgivers II update for 10 May 2024

Alpha 11.4

10 May 2024

FEATURES

  • new events category "Achievements" with 2 events
  • new events category "Desease" with 2 events
  • new events category "Technology" with 2 events
  • scenario can now have custom game rules
  • 2 more articles for "Food regulation" law

IMPROVEMENTS

  • improved parameters balance
  • improved governemnt measures balance
  • ui information and navigation
  • voters flow in multipolar systems

FIXES

  • gdp, market and resource system
  • some fixes to articles selection on law creation
  • some wrong information displayed

