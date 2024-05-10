- Loot from Satyrs now gives more data.
- Redesign of hit numbers. Paler color, thinner font, different critical hit markings.
- Added highlighting in the inventory to which slot the selected equipment can be placed.
- Fixed a few issues with the inventory.
- Island: The grid during construction has become larger, for easier aiming. It's possible to add a grid size setting later.
- Island: New category for building - roofs. Contains various shaped roof elements, roofs generate a small amount of electricity.
- Island: Improved snap behavior during construction.
- Axis inversion moved from "settings" to " controls", and added axis inversion settings for Player 2.
AI Olympius update for 10 May 2024
Update 0.8.46
Patchnotes via Steam Community
