AI Olympius update for 10 May 2024

Update 0.8.46

Update 0.8.46 · Last edited 10 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Loot from Satyrs now gives more data.
  • Redesign of hit numbers. Paler color, thinner font, different critical hit markings.
  • Added highlighting in the inventory to which slot the selected equipment can be placed.
  • Fixed a few issues with the inventory.
  • Island: The grid during construction has become larger, for easier aiming. It's possible to add a grid size setting later.
  • Island: New category for building - roofs. Contains various shaped roof elements, roofs generate a small amount of electricity.
  • Island: Improved snap behavior during construction.
  • Axis inversion moved from "settings" to " controls", and added axis inversion settings for Player 2.

