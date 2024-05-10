Hotfix 0.8.0.9906

Share · View all patches · Build 14325781 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 11:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

We've deployed a small hotfix to correct some issues with the last update. Due to some silly science, recipes were not unlocking for players who were deeper into the game. Thanks for your patience and please update your game and servers accordingly.

The new version at the bottom of your game should read "0.8.0.9906".

Item Stand recipe should now be obtainable.

Any recipes involving items that were previously picked up should now be obtainable by picking up, interacting with, or shuffling those items again. (This will affect certain new food recipes and Walkie-Talkies as well.)

Fixed Agriculture Perk "Prudent Plucking" no longer working as intended.

As there was some confusion, the primary new recipes are as follows:

(spoiler tagged in case you still want to discover them on your own)

Walkie-Talkies:

1x [spoiler]Phone[/spoiler]

1x [spoiler]Metal Scrap[/spoiler]

1x [spoiler]Keyboard[/spoiler]

1x [spoiler]Tech Scrap[/spoiler]

Item Stand:

1x [spoiler]Wood Plank[/spoiler]

1x [spoiler]Screws[/spoiler]

Cheese Curd (it's a soup):

1x [spoiler]Gel[/spoiler]

1x [spoiler]Milk Sac[/spoiler]

1x [spoiler]Hydrochloric Acid[/spoiler]

Okay, that should about do it. Onward to science.